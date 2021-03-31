iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.