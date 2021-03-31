Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund Takes $5 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,480 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

