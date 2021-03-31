Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,023.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.