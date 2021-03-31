LPL Financial LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of RY stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

