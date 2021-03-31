Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Price Target to $12.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

