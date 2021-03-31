LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

