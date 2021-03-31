Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 167 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

NYSE ANET opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

