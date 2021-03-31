Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.