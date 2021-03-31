Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells C$90,025.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255.

Darcy Joel Harrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finning International alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24.

Finning International stock opened at C$32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTT. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.28.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.