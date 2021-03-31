Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Stephen Grove Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) insider Stephen Grove bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($92,857.14).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Boom Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions and specialized labor services to mining and resources, wind, energy and utilities, infrastructure and construction, industrial maintenance, and telecommunication sectors in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire.

