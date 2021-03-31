Msd Capital L. P Sells 12,309 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

