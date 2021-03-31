Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $284,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

