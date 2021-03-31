Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires Shares of 21,916 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

