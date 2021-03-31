Jill R. Penrose Sells 1,550 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

