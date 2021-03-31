Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Grows By 61.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.