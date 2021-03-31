Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 928,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

