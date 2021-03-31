Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American National Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANAT. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in American National Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in American National Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Group alerts:

Shares of ANAT opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.