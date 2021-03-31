Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 149.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.