United Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $281.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

