iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

