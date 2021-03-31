United Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 110,021 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

