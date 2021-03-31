Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 23.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,762.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $213.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.38. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $121.72 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.