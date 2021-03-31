Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

