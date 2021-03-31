Oppenheimer Increases Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $9.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.
NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.