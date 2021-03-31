Oppenheimer Increases Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $9.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

