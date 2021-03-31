Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.95.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank raised its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 295,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

