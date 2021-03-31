eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.93.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eHealth by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in eHealth by 12.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in eHealth by 91.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter valued at $340,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

