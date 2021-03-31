The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 596.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,236,115 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

