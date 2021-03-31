The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 132.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 75.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in AppFolio by 13.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $700,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $145.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

