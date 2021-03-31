SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after buying an additional 910,588 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,048,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 170,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

