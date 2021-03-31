The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.