Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

