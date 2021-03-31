Rashid Wasti Sells 4,087 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$111.95 on Wednesday. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$113.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.3599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.