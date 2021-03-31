Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,439 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

