The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,056 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Patterson Companies worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

