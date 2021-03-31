MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Cut to Neutral at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

