Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $316.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.45.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $254.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.