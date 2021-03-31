Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.