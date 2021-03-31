Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.40.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
