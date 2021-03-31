Credit Suisse AG Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

