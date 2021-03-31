Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

