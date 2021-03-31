Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 86,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,422,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.