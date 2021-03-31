The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

