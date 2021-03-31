Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price was down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 15,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 480,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,930 shares of company stock valued at $360,127 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,618,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $23,383,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,597,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

