Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 576,624 shares.The stock last traded at $65.89 and had previously closed at $77.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.36.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

