Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.99

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.99 and last traded at C$46.63, with a volume of 1254830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$93.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.75.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

