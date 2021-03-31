Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $818.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.69) and last traded at GBX 803 ($10.49), with a volume of 125283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.52).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 671.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £915.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.