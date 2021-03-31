Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Veritec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRTC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Veritec has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

