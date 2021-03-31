Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

URCCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:URCCF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.68.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.