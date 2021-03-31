The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 386,280 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 386,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.42% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000.

Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

