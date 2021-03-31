Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $629,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $19,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $471,000.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.89.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

