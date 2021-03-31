Insider Buying: Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider Buys 47,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider Neil Schafer purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,662.00 ($18,330.00).

Neil Schafer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Neil Schafer acquired 1,551 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$888.72 ($634.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

